Tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park stumbled upon a rhino carcass, lying near the Mihumukh entrance in Kohora forest area.

Forest officials collected the rhino carcass and concluded that the animal died a natural death due to old age.

The dead rhino, which was found half a kilometre away from Mihimukh, near the tourist entrance to the Kohora forest area of the park, died last night, as claimed by the forest officials.

The rhino naturally caught the attention of tourists who were staying near the Mihimukh entrance. The information about the dead rhino has been forwarded by the Kaziranga National Park Authority.

It needs mention here that the government has been ramping up efforts for the protection of animals, especially in the Kaziranga National park after the recent incident of a rhino being hit by an approaching truck.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a drone visual of a rhino who was hit by a truck in Haldibari, Kaziranga recently, was found to be in good health and recuperating from his injuries.

Sharing the visual on Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross.”