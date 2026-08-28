Toxic parthenium weed spreads across Assam's Kaliabor, poses threat to biodiversity and health

The rapid spread of the toxic weed Parthenium across various parts of Assam's Kaliabor has raised concerns over its impact on biodiversity, agriculture and public health.

The invasive weed is spreading rapidly from roadside areas to residential gardens and agricultural fields, posing a growing challenge to both humans and livestock. Its increasing presence has also raised concerns over the health of local communities.

Parthenium exposure has been associated with allergic respiratory problems and skin inflammation, while its rapid growth can adversely affect crop production. Controlling and eliminating the weed has emerged as a major challenge in several areas of Kaliabor.

Researcher and professor Chiranjeev Bezbaruah has urged people to exercise caution while using Mahabhringharaj plants as a method for controlling or eliminating Parthenium, stressing the need for awareness regarding its application.