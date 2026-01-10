Traders must follow DC-fixed rates during Uruka, warns Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul

With the festive fervour of Magh Bihu approaching, Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul on Saturday, January 10 issued a stern warning to traders against any arbitrary hike in fish and meat prices during Uruka, the eve of the harvest festival. Making the government’s stand clear, the minister said any attempt to exploit consumers through artificial price escalation would invite strict punitive action.

Speaking at a programme held at Khanapara, Paul asserted that traders must strictly adhere to the rates fixed by the respective district commissioners. “Fish and meat prices cannot be increased at will during the festive period. Any deviation from the government-approved rates will not be tolerated,” he said.

To curb illegal price hikes, the minister announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) jointly by the Fishery Department and the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. The STF will conduct intensive inspections across fish and meat markets and will remain active throughout Uruka to ensure that consumers are not overcharged.

Emphasising the cultural significance of Magh Bihu, Paul said the festival symbolises joy, unity and community spirit, and the government will not allow profiteering at the expense of the public. “Unscrupulous traders will face strict action. Both departments have been placed on high alert to safeguard public interest during the festivities,” he added.

The minister was attending the inauguration of a training and awareness programme for MAITRIs (Multipurpose Artificial Insemination Technicians in Rural India) at the RAITI campus in Khanapara. The programme was organised by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department in collaboration with the Assam Livestock Development Agency (ALDA) under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), a flagship welfare scheme of the Government of India.

On the occasion, incentive allowances were also released for MAITRIs based on their performance, acknowledging their contribution to strengthening livestock services in rural Assam.

Paul informed that as of March 2024, ALDA has trained 1,267 MAITRIs across the state, significantly enhancing artificial insemination services and boosting livestock development in Assam’s rural areas.