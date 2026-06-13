Traditional liquor to be sold only within respective communities in Assam

The Assam Cabinet has approved a new policy restricting the sale of traditional community-specific alcoholic beverages exclusively to members of the respective communities, a move aimed at preserving cultural practices while regulating the sale of indigenous liquor.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said traditional liquor occupies an important place in the cultural and social customs of several indigenous communities in Assam.

The new policy seeks to ensure that such beverages continue to be consumed within the cultural framework for which they were traditionally prepared.

The Cabinet's decision comes amid broader discussions on liquor regulation and pricing in the state. Sarma noted that alcoholic beverages are comparatively cheaper in Assam than in neighbouring West Bengal, where similar products often retail at significantly higher prices.

However, the Chief Minister cautioned against any steep increase in liquor prices, stating that excessive taxation or price revisions could inadvertently encourage smuggling from neighbouring states. He specifically pointed to Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, where differences in pricing could create opportunities for illegal cross-border trade.

According to the government, the policy attempts to strike a balance between respecting the cultural traditions of indigenous communities and maintaining effective regulation of alcohol sales. Officials believe restricting community-specific traditional liquor to members of the concerned communities will help preserve traditional practices while preventing commercial misuse.

The Cabinet's decision is expected to lead to the formulation of detailed guidelines governing the production, distribution and sale of traditional alcoholic beverages across the state.

The move forms part of the Assam government's broader efforts to streamline liquor regulations while addressing concerns related to revenue collection, public health and the preservation of indigenous cultural heritage.