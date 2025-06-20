Traffic curbs in Guwahati ahead of Ambubachi Mahayog 2025

To ensure public safety and smooth movement during the upcoming Ambubachi Mahayog 2025, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati has announced a series of traffic restrictions from June 22 to June 25.

The measures aim to protect vulnerable road users and ensure access for emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, and school buses.

Key Restrictions:

No vehicle without a valid Car Pass (Ferry Car) issued by the District Administration will be allowed from the Kamakhya foothill to the Maa Kamakhya Temple.

Ferry car movement to the temple will be restricted between 5 PM to 10 PM daily.

Pandu Port Road is now reserved only for emergency use.

Pilgrims’ drop-off points are designated near NF Railway HQ Gates No. 3 and 4, depending on entry direction (Jalukbari or Bharalumukh).

All vehicles, including ASTC and city buses, must use the Nilachal Flyover between Jalukbari and Machkhowa—service lanes are restricted.



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City buses cannot drop passengers near either end of the Nilachal Flyover.

Parking areas for pilgrims are designated at Adabari Bus Stand, Boripara Field, ASTC Machkhowa, and Sonaram High School Field.

The entire stretch under the Nilachal Flyover is a No-Parking Zone.

No Roadside Parking On:

Pandu Port Road (Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Port)

Borbazar Road (Maligaon Chariali to Pandu Port)

Elevator Corridor at Bharalumukh

DG Road (Shantipur to Nilachal Flyover)

Nilachal Flyover and approaches

Commercial and Goods Vehicles:

No movement from 5 AM to 11 PM for goods carriers and slow-moving vehicles on:

DG Road, MG Road, AT Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa)

Pandu Port Road and Borbazar Road

Buses:

No long-distance/inter-district buses on DG, MG, and AT Roads.

Pilgrim buses from Kamakhya Railway Junction will use PNGB Road–DG Road–Adabari–Pandu Port Road.

Devotee vehicles from rest camps will use the Nilachal Flyover service lane.

Airport Advisory:

Passengers heading to LGBI Airport are advised to plan ahead and use NH-27 to avoid delays.

The Guwahati Traffic Police urges citizens and pilgrims to follow instructions strictly to ensure public safety, reduce congestion, and allow unhindered movement for emergency services during the Ambubachi Mahayog.