Traffic restrictions announced in Guwahati ahead of Air Force Day Flypast on November 9

The Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the Indian Air Force Day Flypast scheduled for November 9, with rehearsals to be held on November 5, 6, and 8 at Lachit Ghat, Panbazar.

In anticipation of large gatherings, including the presence of VIPs and dignitaries, the city is expected to witness heavy vehicular movement around Lachit Ghat and adjoining areas of MG Road. To ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, specific restrictions and diversions will be in place on November 8 and 9 from 7 AM to 5 PM.

According to the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, commercial goods vehicles and other heavy vehicles will not be allowed on H.B. Road, AT Road, DG Road, MG Road, B Baruah Road, and GNB Road during the restricted hours. Slow-moving vehicles, including handcarts, rickshaws, and e-rickshaws, will also be barred from plying between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice’s Bungalow Point on M.G. Road.

Only vehicles with valid car passes issued by the Indian Air Force will be permitted to operate on the stretch of MG Road between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice’s Bungalow Point between 11 AM and 5 PM.

Traffic diversions include rerouting all vehicles from Bharalumukh towards Panbazar and Chandmari via H.B. Road or AT Road, and those from Chandmari towards Panbazar and Bharalumukh via AT Road through the Panbazar ROB. Light vehicles from Uzanbazar and Latasil heading towards Bharalumukh will be diverted via Lamb Road, F.C. Road, Tayebulla Point, and GNB Road.

Parking restrictions will also be strictly enforced. Vehicles with Red, Blue, and Yellow passes issued by the Indian Air Force will be allowed to park only in designated areas. No parking will be permitted on key roads, including MG Road, FA. Road, BRP Road, MLN Road, ARB Road, HB Road, and TRP Road.

Additionally, no heavy vehicles or trucks will be allowed to park on TRP Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, SRCB Road, SS Road, Kedar Road, and MS Road during the restricted period.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with enforcement personnel to ensure the success of the event and smooth traffic management.