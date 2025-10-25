Traffic restrictions announced in Guwahati ahead of Chhath puja celebrations

In view of the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations on October 27 and 28, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive set of traffic regulations and diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety during the festival period. The restrictions will remain in force from 11:00 AM on October 27 to 11:00 am on October 28.

Restrictions on vehicle movement

Commercial and heavy goods vehicles will not be permitted to enter Guwahati city limits during the restriction period.

Movement of vehicles, except those carrying puja materials and devotees, will be prohibited on the stretch of M.G. Road between Machkhowa Point and Chief Justice’s Bungalow Point.

Slow-moving vehicles, such as rickshaws and handcarts, will be barred on this same stretch, except those assisting devotees with puja-related materials.

City buses from Khanapara heading towards Bharalumukh will operate via G.S. Road–A.T. Road and will not pass through Panbazar ROB.

Inter-district and rural ASTC buses coming from Jalukbari will be diverted via NH-27 and will not be allowed entry into the city.

Devotees have been advised to use four-wheeler vehicles only; six-wheelers will not be permitted.

Traffic on H.B. Road from Sani Mandir to Panbazar Police Point will be allowed in both directions.

Parking inside Lachit Ghat will remain strictly prohibited.

Diversion routes

Vehicles, including city buses, coming from Bharalumukh towards Panbazar or Chandmari will be diverted at Machkhowa Elevated Corridor towards H.B. Road (via T.R.P. Road) or A.T. Road. Those heading to Chandmari/Latasil must take a left at N.B. Hall (Sessions Court) via F.C. Road.

Vehicles from Chandmari towards Bharalumukh or Jalukbari will be diverted at N.B. Hall Point towards H.B. Road.

Light vehicles from Uzanbazar or Latasil towards Bharalumukh will be rerouted from Planetarium Point via Lamb Road–F.C. Road–Tayebulla Point–G.N.B. Road–District Library, taking a left at N.B. Hall Point.

Designated parking zones

Vehicles carrying devotees and puja materials from the Bharalumukh side may park at Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, M.S. Road, S.R.C.B. Road, and the market side of M.G. Road.

At Sonaram Higher Secondary School Ghat, all vehicles must be parked inside the field.

No-parking zones

A.T. Road (Bharalumukh to Panbazar Over Bridge south point) will remain clear of parked vehicles from 7:00 AM on October 27 until rituals conclude on October 28.

Parking will be prohibited along M.L.N. Road, A.R.B. Road, S.S. Road, S.R.C.B. Road, H.B. Road, and T.R.P. Road.

Heavy commercial and goods vehicles will not be allowed to park at T.R.P. Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, S.R.C.B. Road, Kedar Road, and M.S. Road during the same period.

Appeal to Puja committees and devotees

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has requested all Puja Committees to avoid parking near puja ghats and to display signboards indicating designated parking areas to prevent congestion. Committees have also been advised to deploy an adequate number of volunteers for crowd and traffic management.

Devotees arriving by car are urged to park systematically and refrain from obstructing other road users.

These measures aim to facilitate the smooth conduct of Chhath Puja rituals along the ghats while ensuring the safety and convenience of both devotees and commuters.