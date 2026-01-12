Traffic restrictions announced in Guwahati for FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, Coke Studio Bharat Concert

The Guwahati Traffic Police have announced extensive traffic regulations across the city on January 13, in view of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour-Guwahati followed by the Coke Studio Bharat Concert at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, the restrictions are aimed at ensuring public safety, particularly for vulnerable road users such as children, students, senior citizens and differently-abled persons, while also facilitating the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

As per the advisory, the movement of all commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted from 11 am to midnight on several major roads, including B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Stadium Road), Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora Bharalu Road, Rajiv Gandhi Path (up to Jyotikuchi), F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari–GMC Road and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Road.

The police informed that A.K. Azad Road will function as a one-way route from Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali from 11 am onwards. Vehicles without car passes coming from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar will be diverted at Lalganesh Tiniali towards Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Road via Hayat Hospital.

Similarly, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Road) will be one-way from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali, and only vehicles with valid car passes will be allowed. No vehicular movement will be permitted in the reverse direction. Vehicles with drop-off passes will be allowed to drop passengers either before Barsapara Tiniali or at Dhirenpara Tiniali and must park at designated locations.

Vehicular movement will be completely prohibited on Mora Bharalu Road, while traffic on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will be allowed only up to Shyam Mandir, from where vehicles will be diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali via A.K. Dev Road and Banabasu Road. No entry will be permitted from the ACA Stadium side.

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of Kula Basumatary Road, A.K. Azad Road, and A.K. Dev Road, though limited one-side parallel parking will be allowed on select stretches such as Champabati High School to Garchuk and Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College.

The traffic police have also designated multiple parking locations for light motor vehicles and motorcycles coming via A.K. Dev Road and A.K. Azad Road, including Rolling Mill Field, Datalpara Field, Champabati Field, Ambari Sishu Vidyalaya, Arya Vidyapith College Field, and Rong Pathar Bihu Toli, among others.

For entry into the stadium, six gates have been earmarked. Gate No. 1A will be reserved for the FIFA World Cup Trophy and FIFA officials, while Gate No. 1B will be used by car pass holders. Other gates are located on Kula Basumatary Road, R.G. Baruah Path, Rolling Mill Road and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, with specific approach routes assigned for each.

The police clarified that VIP vehicles entering through Gate No. 1B will not be allowed to exit until the event concludes. After the event, vehicles parked inside the stadium will be guided through designated exit routes, with no vehicular movement allowed on Kula Basumatary Road during dispersal.

Authorities emphasised that the restrictions will not affect emergency and essential services, including ambulances, fire tenders, vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs, school buses, milk vans and local residents.

The traffic police have urged citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with personnel deployed on duty to ensure smooth conduct of the event.