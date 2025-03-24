The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced specific traffic regulations to ensure the safety and convenience of the public ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket matches, scheduled to be held at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati, on March 26 and 30.

The measures aim to prioritise the safety of vulnerable road users, including children, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals. These regulations are also designed to ensure smooth and unobstructed passage for emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders, and school buses.

The traffic management plan includes restrictions and diversions that will be implemented around the stadium area on the dates of the matches to minimize congestion and avoid disruptions. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to adhere to the designated routes and safety guidelines issued by local authorities to ensure a hassle-free experience during the event.

The regulations are as under:

1. Plying of all type of Commercial Goods carrying vehicles and Slow moving vehicles shall be restricted on G.S. Road, B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, M.G. Road, A.T. Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari G.M.C. Road and Kahilipara Road from 2 PM to 12 midnight.

2. On 26th and 30th March, 2025, Α.Κ. Azad Road shall be One-Way (From Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali) for all vehicles from 3 PM onwards. All the vehicles will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali but no vehicle will be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory Tiniali towards Lalganesh Tiniali on A.K. Azad Road from 3 PM onwards.

3. From 4.30 PM onwards, only the vehicles with Car Passes will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali. For the vehicles (without car passes) coming from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar side, diversion will be done at Lalganesh Tiniali point towards Hayat Hospital, Kahilipara road.

4. On 26th and 30th March, 2025, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Road) shall be One-Way (from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali) from 3.00 PM onwards. Vehicles having Car Passes will be allowed to ply from Barsapara Tiniali. No vehicle will be allowed to ply from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Tiniali.

5. The vehicles having Drop-Off passes will drop the passengers either at Barsapara Tiniali or Dhirenpara Tiniali and will park their vehicles at the designated parking places.

6. On Mora Bharalu Road no vehicles will be allowed to ply either from ACA Stadium side or F.A. Road side.

7. On Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path vehicles will be allowed to ply from NH-27 side upto Shyam Mandir, from where they will be diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali on A.K.Dev Road via Banabasu Road. No vehicle will be allowed to ply on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path from ACA Stadium side.

8. No vehicle will be allowed to park on either side of the road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (Kula Basumatary Road), Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali (A.K. Azad Road) and from Ambari Tiniali to Champabati High School (A.K Dev Road).

9. One side parallel parking on road will be allowed from Champabati High School to Garchuk on A.K Dev Road, from Dakhingaon Tiniali towards NEF College on Kanaklata Path.

10. Once the vehicles having VIP car passes enter inside the ACA Stadium via Gate No. 1B will not be allowed to come out till the completion of the Match.

11. After the Match is over the vehicles parked inside the ACA stadium may proceed either towards Dhirenpara Tiniali or Barsapara Tiniali. From Barsapara Tiniali the vehicles can proceed either towards Birubari or Lalganesh side. From Dhirenpara Tiniali the vehicles can proceed either towards Garchuk side or Fatasil Ambari side.

13. Entry Gates to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on March 26 and 30:

There will be six (06) Gates for the entry of spectators -

1. Gate No. 1A- for Teams and PMOA.

2. Gate No. 1B- Car pass holder and Commentators: Will enter via AK Azad Road Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium

3. Gate No. 2 on Barsapara Road: Will enter via Barsapara Tiniali

4. Gate No. 3 on R.G. Baruah Path: Will enter via Barsapara Tiniali→ R.G Baruah Path

5. Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road: Will enter via Lalganesh Tiniali Rolling Mill Tiniali

6. Gate No. 5 & 6 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path

Will enter via ISBT →Bhupen Hazarika Path

14. This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders, School Buses, local residents etc.