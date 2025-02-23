Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a set of vehicular movement regulations in light of two significant events—‘Jhumoir Binandini’ and ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’—scheduled to take place on February 24, 25, and 26, 2025. The restrictions aim to ensure public convenience, safety, and seamless movement of emergency services, including ambulances and fire tenders.

The guidelines specify entry routes for spectators, delegates, and essential service vehicles at Sarusajai Sports Complex and Khanapara Veterinary Field, while also imposing restrictions on the movement of commercial vehicles across key routes within the city.

Traffic Guidelines for Sarusajai Sports Complex (Jhumoir Binandini Event)

GOLD Pass Holders: Vehicles will enter via Gate No. 1B (Main Entry Gate), alight near the main roundabout, and be parked near the Indoor Stadium.

DROP-OFF Pass Holders: Entry is through Gate No. 1B, with alighting near the roundabout. Vehicles will be parked at AEGCL Parking via Gate No. 4.

Essential Service Vehicles (GREEN Pass Holders): Access is through Gate No. 1B.

Invitation/Card Holders: Pedestrian entry is permitted only through Gate No. 1C.

Pilot/Escort Vehicles: The stretch from Koinadhara to Jalukbari will be a no-escort/pilot vehicle zone.

Traffic Guidelines for Khanapara Veterinary Field (Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit)

SAFFRON (Pentagon) Pass Holders: Vehicles will enter via Gate No. 4 (near National Science Centre), alight inside, exit via Gate No. 3, and park at Regional Science Centre Campus.

SAFFRON (Triangle) & GOLD Pass Holders: Entry is through Gate No. 6 (near APSC Office), parking is behind the Veterinary College Field, and exit will be via Gate No. 9 (NH-27 Service Lane) post-VVIP departure.

Liaison Officers' Vehicles: Parking is designated at Sericulture Field.

SILVER, BRONZE, BLUE, and GREEN Pass Holders: Vehicles will alight at Gate No. 7 and be parked at GMC Parking Khanapara, ISBT Khanapara, Assam Accord Field, and other designated parking zones.

Post-WIP Departure Regulations: Gate No. 10 (opposite Koinadhara Hill) will be opened for use.

Escort/Pilot Vehicles: Parking is permitted along the Jayanagar to Tripura Gali stretch.

Commercial vehicle restrictions in Guwahati

To ease congestion, the movement of commercial goods vehicles will be restricted as follows:

February 24, 2025

7:00 AM - 11:30 PM: No commercial goods vehicles (4 wheels and above) on NH-27 and NH-17.

9:00 AM - 11:30 PM: No three-wheeler commercial vehicles on key roads, including A.K. Azad Road, VIP Road, and GS Road (Ulubari to Khanapara).

February 25-26, 2025

6:00 AM - 10:00 PM: Restrictions on NH-27, NH-17, and major routes such as Zoo Road, Panjabari Road, and VIP Road.

The Guwahati Traffic Police urges commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the authorities for the smooth execution of these landmark events.