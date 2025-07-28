Dhubri, Kokrajhar set for major 5G leap as TRAI flags strong network performance

Mobile users in Dhubri, Kokrajhar and surrounding areas can expect robust network performance, according to the latest Independent Drive Test (IDT) findings released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The comprehensive assessment, conducted in June 2025, evaluated 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G services across a wide range of environments, from bustling urban zones to rural residential areas and key institutional hotspots.

The drive tests, supervised by the TRAI Regional Office, Kolkata, covered an extensive 159.0 kilometers of city routes and eight hotspot locations between June 14th and 16th. This rigorous methodology aimed to capture a real-world snapshot of mobile network performance, reflecting the diverse service experiences of users.

The report highlights strong performance from most major telecom service providers (TSPs) across crucial parameters.

Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR): Airtel and Reliance Jio (RJIL) demonstrated an impressive 100% call setup success rate in auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G). Vodafone Idea (VIL) also performed well with a 97.18 per cent success rate, while BSNL recorded 79.07 per cent.

Drop Call Rate (DCR): Both Airtel and RJIL reported a perfect 0.00 per cent drop call rate. VIL had a minimal 1.09% drop call rate, and BSNL recorded 1.68 per cent in auto-selection mode.

For users with 5G-enabled devices, the report brings particularly good news. 5G data services delivered impressive peak download speeds reaching 219.77 Mbps and upload speeds touching 20.55 Mbps in city hotspots, indicating a significant leap in mobile internet capabilities for the region.

TRAI's assessment in Dhubri encompassed areas such as Chokapara Pt.III, Gopigaon Pt.III, Bangalipara Pt.II, Bogribari, Alomganj, Khudimari, Jhagrarpar, and Bidyapara. In Kokrajhar, the tests covered Dobgaon, Khargaon, Magurmari, Hatimatha, Narabari, Owabari, Gendrabil, and Mokrapara.

Beyond the moving drive tests, TRAI also evaluated stationary user experience at key locations. These included academic institutions like B.N. College, Dhubri and Kokrajhar Govt. College, as well as essential public service points like the Dhubri Bus Stand, IWD Ro-Ro Dhubri River Port, Deputy Commissioner Office in Kokrajhar, Office of DC and Court Building in Dhubri, and Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital. Even a natural landmark, the Chakrasila Wildlife Sanctuary in Kokrajhar, was included to assess network coverage in diverse environments.

The detailed findings of the IDT have been formally communicated to all concerned Telecom Service Providers, prompting them to address any identified areas for improvement and maintain high service standards for the residents of Dhubri and Kokrajhar. This report provides valuable insights for consumers and reinforces the commitment to quality mobile services in the Assam Licensed Service Area.