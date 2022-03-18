On Friday, a train collided with a woman and two of her children in Guwahati's Kalipur, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bharalumukh police station.

The incident occurred when the woman was crossing the railway line with her two children, one of whom was only two months old and the other was six years old, according to sources.

The deceased woman, Minowara Begum (28), was from Dhirenpara's Ratnagiri path, and the six-year-old child was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique.

Meanwhile, police have arrived on the scene and are conducting additional investigations. More information is awaited.