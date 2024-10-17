Train services in the Northeast have been significantly affected after the derailment of the Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (Train No. 12520) on October 17, 2024. The incident occurred at 3:55 PM at Dibalong station, under the Lumding division, leading to the suspension of rail traffic over the Lumding–Badarpur single line section. While no casualties or severe injuries have been reported, the derailment has caused widespread disruptions, with several train cancellations, short terminations, and rescheduling measures announced.



The derailment involved multiple coaches and the engine, resulting in the halting of rail operations in the region. Rescue and restoration efforts were swiftly initiated, with an Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Train dispatched from Lumding. Senior railway officials are overseeing the ongoing restoration, ensuring a prompt response to the situation. Passengers were urged to stay informed of updates as services are expected to remain disrupted for the next few days. For assistance, helplines have been set up at Lumding station (03674-263120, 03674-263126).

The derailment has prompted the following train cancellations and short-terminations:

Cancelled Trains

October 17, 2024:

Train No. 05698: Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri Special

Train No. 05628: Agartala – Guwahati Summer Special

Train No. 15611/15612: Rangiya – Silchar Express

October 18, 2024:

Train No. 05697: New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Special

Train No. 05627: Guwahati – Agartala Summer Special

Train No. 02525: Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Special

Train No. 15616/15615: Silchar – Guwahati Express

October 20, 2024:

Train No. 02526: Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya Special

Short-Terminated Services

October 17, 2024:

Train No. 14619: Agartala – Firozpur Cantt. Express will operate only up to Badarpur, remaining cancelled from Badarpur to Firozpur Cantt.

Train No. 13174: Sabroom – Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express will terminate at Maibong, with services from Maibong to Sealdah cancelled.

Train No. 15618: Dullabcherra – Guwahati Express will be short-terminated at New Haflong, cancelling further operations to Guwahati.

Rescheduled Trains

October 17, 2024: The Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Express (Train No. 12508) has been rescheduled to depart at 6:00 AM on October 18, 2024.

Train Regulation Measures

In light of the derailment, Train No. 12503 SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala Humsafar Express has been regulated since October 15, 2024, with adjustments made as necessary to manage traffic flow.



The Northeast Frontier Railway has advised passengers to remain vigilant for updates regarding their train schedules, as more changes may arise due to the restoration efforts. The incident has highlighted the need for enhanced safety measures along this vital railway corridor, which is prone to disruptions due to its challenging terrain.