Assam: Train services disrupted in northeast due to landslides near Jatinga Lampur station

Train services across parts of northeast India have been severely impacted following a series of landslides near Jatinga Lampur railway station, prompting cancellations and partial operations of key long-distance trains.

According to railway officials, continuous falling of debris, including boulders and mud, throughout the night has made the railway track unsafe for operations in the affected area.

As a precautionary measure, the Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains scheduled for June 24.

The following train services have been affected:

Train No. 12504 Agartala – SMVB (Bengaluru) Express and

Train No. 14037 Silchar – New Delhi Express

have both been cancelled in full.

Train No. 13174 Sabroom – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express will remain cancelled between Sabroom and Lumding. However, it will operate between Lumding and Sealdah as scheduled.

Restoration efforts are currently underway, with engineering teams deployed to clear the debris and assess track safety. Authorities have urged passengers to check for updates before commencing their journeys and cooperate with railway staff during this period of disruption.