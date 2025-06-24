Assam: Train services disrupted in northeast due to landslides near Jatinga Lampur station
Train services across parts of northeast India have been severely impacted following a series of landslides near Jatinga Lampur railway station, prompting cancellations and partial operations of key long-distance trains.
- Landslides near Jatinga Lampur caused major train cancellations and partial operations
- Continuous debris falling overnight made tracks unsafe for train movement
- Engineering teams are actively clearing debris and assessing track safety
Train services across parts of northeast India have been severely impacted following a series of landslides near Jatinga Lampur railway station, prompting cancellations and partial operations of key long-distance trains.
According to railway officials, continuous falling of debris, including boulders and mud, throughout the night has made the railway track unsafe for operations in the affected area.
As a precautionary measure, the Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains scheduled for June 24.
The following train services have been affected:
Train No. 12504 Agartala – SMVB (Bengaluru) Express and
Train No. 14037 Silchar – New Delhi Express
have both been cancelled in full.
Train No. 13174 Sabroom – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express will remain cancelled between Sabroom and Lumding. However, it will operate between Lumding and Sealdah as scheduled.
Restoration efforts are currently underway, with engineering teams deployed to clear the debris and assess track safety. Authorities have urged passengers to check for updates before commencing their journeys and cooperate with railway staff during this period of disruption.
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