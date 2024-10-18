Train services along the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur section have resumed following the derailment of eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express on Thursday afternoon. The incident, which occurred at 3:55 PM near Dibalong station in Dima Hasao district, fortunately resulted in no fatalities or major injuries.

According to an NF Railway spokesperson, the first train to pass the affected area was the SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express, which made its way through at 9:48 AM on Friday. "Train services through the affected site have been restored since this morning, and there will be no further cancellations in the section," the spokesperson confirmed.

While operations have returned to normal, the status of trains that were canceled or rescheduled on Friday due to the derailment will remain unchanged. Senior railway officials, including members of the Railway Board, are currently on-site to investigate the cause of the derailment.

In response to the incident, an accident relief medical train was dispatched from Lumding, along with senior officers to oversee the rescue and restoration efforts. As a precaution, several trains were canceled, including the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Special and the Rangiya-Silchar-Rangiya Express on Thursday and their corresponding trains on Friday.

Additional cancellations include the Agartala–Firozpur Cantt Express, short-terminated at Badarpur, and the Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express at Maibong. The Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express was also halted at New Haflong, with further cancellations affecting multiple other services scheduled for Friday, including the Anand Vihar Terminal–Kamakhya Special set for October 20, as detailed in an NF Railway bulletin.

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