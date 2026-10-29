Normal train services have resumed in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section following the completion of restoration work after the locomotive derailment involving the Silchar–Guwahati Express on Thursday morning (October 29), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The incident occurred around 8:50 am on October 29, when the front trolley of the locomotive of Train No. 15616, the Silchar–Guwahati Express, derailed at kilometre 166/7 between Badarpur and Sukritipur railway stations in Assam, under the Lumding Division.

All passengers were safe, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

Following the completion of restoration work, Train No. 13126, the Sairang–Kolkata Express, became the first train to depart from Badarpur after the incident. It left the station at 2:50 pm and safely crossed the affected section at 3:04 pm.

Railway authorities carried out restoration work on a priority basis under the supervision of senior officials to minimise disruption and resume services as quickly as possible.

With the affected stretch cleared, train operations through the hill section have resumed, providing relief to passengers travelling along the Lumding–Badarpur route.