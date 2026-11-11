Normal train operations have resumed on both the Up and Down main lines at Digaru railway station in Assam following the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express on Wednesday, November 11 morning. However, efforts to rerail the locomotive and five coaches that went off the tracks are still underway, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

Train No. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at around 6.54 am on November 11 while entering Digaru station, located around 44 km from Guwahati. The train was being received at the station to give precedence to another train when its locomotive and five coaches derailed, disrupting rail movement on both main lines.

According to the NFR, normal train movement has since been restored on both lines, and trains that were detained at various locations are gradually resuming their journeys.

All passengers were reported safe, with no major injuries confirmed by the railway authorities. However, eyewitnesses claimed that several passengers sustained injuries in the incident.

A special train was arranged to transport stranded passengers to their destination, Sairang. The train departed Digaru at 11.40 am. Drinking water and food were also provided to passengers while they waited for onward transportation.

The NFR said relief and rescue operations were launched immediately after the derailment. The General Manager and other senior railway officials also visited the site to supervise restoration work.

The railway authorities attributed the derailment to the loco pilot's alleged inability to control the train's speed while entering the station. However, the loco pilots were reportedly heard claiming brake failure in a video recorded shortly before the incident. The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be formally established.

The incident also affected other train services in the region. Train No. 15769 Alipurduar Junction-Mariani Junction Intercity Express was short-terminated at Kamakhya, while the Guwahati-Haibargaon-Guwahati DMU services (Train Nos. 75727/75728) were cancelled.

Meanwhile, the NFR has activated emergency helplines at several railway stations to assist passengers and their families seeking information about the incident.

The helpline numbers are:

Katihar: 9002041806, 9002041952, 9771441956

Kishanganj: 06456226794, 06456226795

New Jalpaiguri: 6287699880

Guwahati: 03612731621, 2731622, 2731623

Lumding: 03674263858, 265958, 263831

Badarpur: 03843269546, 269548, 268424, 269547

Silchar: 03842245414, 245419, 245423