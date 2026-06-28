Train services suspended in Upper Assam after flooding damages railway bridge in Dhemaji

Train services across parts of Upper Assam have been suspended after intense rainfall and flooding destabilised a key railway bridge in Assam’s Dhemaji district, railway officials confirmed on Sunday, June 28.

The disruption followed heavy rainfall exceeding 110 mm, which triggered severe riverbank erosion along a critical rail section under the Tinsukia railway division.

According to officials, the affected bridge is located between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations at KM 408/11-13. Floodwaters washed away a significant portion of the adjoining riverbank, weakening one of the bridge piers and rendering the structure unsafe for train operations.

Railway authorities stated that the bridge, originally constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, had remained structurally stable prior to the recent weather event. However, a sudden rise in water levels coupled with rapid erosion created structural vulnerability, prompting authorities to suspend train movement as a precautionary measure.

Officials confirmed that no train was present on the affected section at the time of the incident and no injuries or damage to rolling stock were reported. Services had already been halted in anticipation of rising flood levels, helping avert any untoward occurrence.

Train movement between Murkongselek and Silapathar has been suspended until further notice. To maintain operations and minimise passenger inconvenience, services on the route are being short-terminated and short-originated at Silapathar.

As part of contingency measures, Northeast Frontier Railway has arranged alternative transport facilities, including bus services for passengers travelling between Murkongselek and Silapathar. Help desks have also been established at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations to assist passengers and provide operational updates.

Authorities said the situation is being monitored in coordination with district and state administrations. Restoration work on the damaged section will commence only after floodwaters recede and engineers complete a detailed assessment of the bridge and embankment stability.