Train services to parts of Northeast restored after landslide disruption in Dima Hasao

Following disruptions due to a landslide in Dima Hasao district, train services to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam’s Barak Valley were on July 4, restored.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) release said services on the Lumding-Badarpur hill section were successfully restored in the morning.

“Train operations through the section resumed this morning from about 09:42 hours. The first train to pass through the restored section was Train No 12520 (Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express,” the statement said.

Services were disrupted between Dihakho and Mupa stations on Thursday evening, as large boulders fell on the tracks following the landslide.

Continuous efforts throughout the night ensured the debris was cleared and the tracks were safely restored, the NFR statement said.

Necessary food items and water were also provided to the stranded passengers, it said.

The trains that were rescheduled or regulated at various locations have resumed their scheduled onward journey, it added.