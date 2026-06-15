Trial proceedings in Zubeen Garg death case continue; court to record testimonies of four complainants
The court continued hearing the Zubeen Garg death case on June 15 and was set to record four complainants' testimonies. The statements form part of the witness examination process as the trial seeks to establish the circumstances of his death.
- Monday's hearing focused on witness examination in the ongoing judicial process
- Rahul Goswami and Gautam Bhattacharya are among complainants expected to testify
- Raj Goswami and Dipankar Thakuria had earlier lodged FIRs in the case
The trial proceedings in the death case of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2026, continued on June 15 with the court scheduled to record the testimonies of four complainants linked to the case.
According to sources, the court is set to hear the statements of Rahul Goswami, Gautam Bhattacharya, Raj Goswami, and Dipankar Thakuria, all of whom had lodged FIRs in connection with the case.
The witness examination process forms part of the ongoing judicial proceedings aimed at determining the circumstances surrounding the singer's death. The case has drawn significant public attention given Zubeen Garg's immense popularity and influence in Assam's cultural landscape.
Court proceedings are expected to continue with further witness testimonies and examination of evidence as the trial moves forward. Authorities have not disclosed additional details regarding the day's hearing.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today