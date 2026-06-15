Trial proceedings in Zubeen Garg death case continue; court to record testimonies of four complainants

The trial proceedings in the death case of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2026, continued on June 15 with the court scheduled to record the testimonies of four complainants linked to the case.

According to sources, the court is set to hear the statements of Rahul Goswami, Gautam Bhattacharya, Raj Goswami, and Dipankar Thakuria, all of whom had lodged FIRs in connection with the case.

The witness examination process forms part of the ongoing judicial proceedings aimed at determining the circumstances surrounding the singer's death. The case has drawn significant public attention given Zubeen Garg's immense popularity and influence in Assam's cultural landscape.

Court proceedings are expected to continue with further witness testimonies and examination of evidence as the trial moves forward. Authorities have not disclosed additional details regarding the day's hearing.