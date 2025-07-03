Tribal communities fight Assam government's satellite township plan on ancestral land

The Assam government's proposal to develop a satellite township on the historic Barduar Tea Estate near Palasbari has sparked fierce resistance from indigenous communities who claim the land as their ancestral home.

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia has formally approached the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, warning that the unilateral decision threatens to displace 2,100 families from the Rabha, Garo, and other tribal communities who have lived on the land for generations.

The controversy centres on a 99-year lease granted to Barduar Tea & Timber Co Ltd, which was later allocated to flood victims when the company failed to utilise the land for tea cultivation. These families subsequently received periodic land documents (Patta) and had the land registered in their names.

"The displacement for the project would pose threats to the culture, language, and socio-economic fabric of the indigenous Rabha, Garo, and other populations belonging to the Scheduled Tribe," Saikia stated in his complaint to the national commission.

The disputed area holds deep historical significance as the former site of the Rabha Kingdom of Barduar, adding cultural weight to the communities' resistance against the proposed development.

The situation has been further complicated by what tribal leaders describe as broken government promises. Officials had assured indigenous residents in 2021 that discussions would take place with MLA-elect Hemanga Thakuria in December 2024 regarding permanent land rights.

However, instead of honouring these commitments, the Assam government announced in its Annual Budget 2025-26 its intention to develop Borduav as a satellite township of Palashbari, catching the communities off guard.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initially denied the township plans during a special Assembly session when questioned about local objections. However, a subsequent press release from the Assam Directorate of Public Relations contradicted his statement, confirming the satellite township development at Barduar Tea Estate.

Saikia's complaint to the national commission alleges multiple legal violations by the state government, including breaches of the Assam (Temporary Settled Areas) Tenancy Act 1971 and protections under Schedule VI of the Constitution.

The opposition leader argues that authorities have failed to conduct mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments or Social Impact Assessments, particularly regarding indigenous rights and tribal land tenure.

"The actions of authorities also violate the provisions enumerated in the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Atrocities Act, 1989," the complaint states, citing specific sections related to wrongful land occupation and dereliction of duty by public servants.

Approximately 600 families possess Kacha Khaitan documents - preliminary versions of official land ownership papers - which they argue constitute proof of their legitimate landholding rights in the area.

Beyond the displacement issue, the Rabha community has protested the government's failure to evaluate potential environmental impacts on local ecosystems, including wetlands, forests, and existing tea plantations.

The proposed development involves coordination between the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Assam government, and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, but critics argue proper consultation procedures have been bypassed.

Saikia has requested immediate intervention from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes under Article 338A(5) of the Constitution, which mandates the protection and promotion of Scheduled Tribes' rights and welfare.

"I request that the Commission intervene immediately and exercise its responsibility to prepare a report on the matter and advise the State government accordingly, so that the lives and livelihoods of the Scheduled Tribes are protected," he wrote.