A 85-year-old Octogenarian allegedly tortured by FT Court. Bhanumati Barhoi,was summoned by the Foreign Tribunal Court as she was declared a doubtful voter. The Foreigners Tribunal Border Branch Police Force sent a notice to the Octoganerian asking her to reach the FT Court and produce the necessary documents to prove she is an Indian citizen.

The victim's family was in shock following the incident. According to Bhanumoti Barhoi, she has a document of her late father Madhu Sudhan Sarkar's voting in the years 1965–70. She came to FT Court last week in Boko Agchiya village and cried in front of the court, as one of her legs was broken.

Even after knowing her sorry condition, the border police have allegedly forced her to be present at the FT Court. She urged the state government and the Chief Minister of Assam for fair justice, as she had provided her documents and herself in FT court many times.

Bhanumati Barhoi hails from a very poor family. She has two sons. The family has been suffering excruciating mental pressure due to the frequent calls from FT Court, adding to their woes.

Sanjay Sarkar, President of Kamrup district Bengali Parisad, alleged that the country's Bengali Hindus have been harassed in the name of Bangladeshis for a long time.

There are also allegations that the Border Police Force has been harassing some people by sending foreign notices through brokers. The majority of 7 million Bengali Hindus in Assam have voted for the BJP government.

The BJP's election manifesto was to end the long-standing problems of Bengali Hindus in Assam. But the BJP government's promises have not come true. The President welcomed the steps taken by the Union Government to resolve the foreigner issue of the Gorkhas and called for an end to the harassment of Bengali Hindus as foreigners.