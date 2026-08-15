Tricolour, flagpole goes missing hours after flag hoisting on Independence Day in Assam's Sribhumi

A Tricolour and the bamboo pole on which it had been hoisted were allegedly stolen from the premises of a medical sub-centre near an Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Laxmi Bazar Narikhali village of Assam’s Sribhumi district on Independence Day, officials said.

The incident was reported near the Girish Ganj watchpost, where the national flag was hoisted at around 7.30 am on Saturday. When the premises were checked about 30 minutes later, the Tricolour and the bamboo pole were found missing, according to local residents.

An FIR has been lodged at the local police station by the divisional office following the incident.

Parimal Chandra, the Village Defence Party (VDP) secretary of the area, said two similar incidents had been reported in the district on Independence Day. In another case, the Tricolour and the pole were allegedly removed after being hoisted at a post office in the district.

The incidents have caused concern among residents, who claimed that similar instances had occurred in the past as well. They have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict action against them.

The VDP has also urged the police and civil administration to intensify security measures and ensure that those involved in the alleged thefts are identified and brought to justice.

Police have registered the case and an investigation is underway.