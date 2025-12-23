Civil court bars TMC leader Dulu Ahmed from defaming Gauhati University VC

In a significant judicial action against online defamation, a civil court in Kamrup (Metro) has restrained Trinamool Congress leader Dulu Ahmed from publishing or circulating any further defamatory content against Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University. The court also directed the immediate removal of all existing posts, videos and URLs related to the matter across social media platforms.

The court has taken cognisance of a civil claim seeking damages of Rs 100 crore and granted both mandatory and permanent injunctions against Ahmed and other defendants. It ordered them to forthwith remove all allegedly defamatory content and restrained them from uploading, sharing or circulating any similar material in the future. Social media intermediaries were also directed to disable access to the impugned content and prevent its further dissemination.

Rejecting allegations of financial impropriety linked to university contracts, which Ahmed had raised through a series of social media posts, the court observed that documentary records placed on file showed the tenders and works cited pre-dated the Vice-Chancellor’s appointment. The contracts were awarded in 2023, while Prof Mahanta assumed office only in August 2024. The court held that there was no prima facie material to support claims of corruption, nepotism or misuse of office, describing the allegations as reckless and unfounded.

In its detailed order, the court noted that Ahmed had used multiple social media handles to publish repeated allegations and insinuations against the Vice-Chancellor, frequently naming him and using his photographs. It observed that the posts were widely circulated and attracted substantial engagement, thereby amplifying their defamatory impact.

Analysing the language and tenor of the posts, the court held that the statements were defamatory per se and such that, in the opinion of any prudent person, they would seriously harm the reputation of an individual in public life. The allegations were described as false, fabricated, ill-founded and unsupported by any public record or verifiable material.

The court further observed that the repeated publication of such content across dates and platforms demonstrated a deliberate and sustained attempt to lower the dignity, integrity and moral standing of the Vice-Chancellor in the eyes of students, colleagues and the general public. It held that the conduct went beyond permissible criticism and crossed into the realm of malicious defamation.

Referring to settled legal principles and judicial precedents, the court noted that ex-parte injunctions are warranted where continued circulation of defamatory material would cause irreparable harm. It observed that once reputational damage is inflicted through viral social media posts, no subsequent clarification or final relief can adequately undo the injury caused.

Reacting to the order, Prof Mahanta said the judgment reaffirmed that academic institutions and their leadership cannot be subjected to sustained misinformation campaigns under the guise of political speech. While democratic dissent and scrutiny are legitimate, he said, “falsehoods deliberately circulated to malign an individual or undermine an institution strike at the core of public trust and academic integrity.”