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Trinamool Congress makes aggressive Assam foray, unveils first list of 17 candidates

Trinamool Congress makes aggressive Assam foray, unveils first list of 17 candidates

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, signalling the party’s intent to expand its footprint in the state’s political landscape.

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Trinamool Congress makes aggressive Assam foray, unveils first list of 17 candidates

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, signalling the party’s intent to expand its footprint in the state’s political landscape. 

The list was released under the guidance of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, with nominees spread across Lower Assam, North Bank, Upper Assam and Barak Valley regions.

In Lower Assam, the party has fielded Udangsri Narzary from Baokhungri, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara, Arif Akhtar Ahmed from Jaleswar and Kaushik Ranjan Das from Abhayapuri. 

Kalyani Kalita has been nominated from Bajali, while Dulu Ahmed will contest from Chamaria and Bhoglal Rabha from the ST-reserved Boko-Chaygaon seat. 

Bikash Nath Yogi has been named for Palasbari, Amirul Islam for Barkhetri and Rajan Chouhan for Goreswar, indicating a broad social and regional representation strategy.

From the North Bank and eastern Assam, Hare Krishna Deka has been fielded in Mangaldai and Narendra Kumar Paw from the ST-reserved Dhemaji constituency. In Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, the party has nominated Jiten Nag from Digboi and Dilip Moran from Makum.

In Barak Valley, the AITC has announced Tapas Das from Udharbond, Fazlur Rahman Laskar from Katigorah and Shahajahan Laskar from Sonai, marking its attempt to consolidate a base in the Bengali-speaking belt.

Party leaders expressed confidence that the candidates would present a credible alternative to the established players in Assam politics, emphasizing grassroots connect and local issues. 

The announcement is part of AITC’s broader strategy to position itself as a viable force in the 2026 elections, with more names expected in subsequent lists as alliances and seat-sharing arrangements evolve.

 

Sl. No. AC No. AC Name District Candidate Name
1 4 Baokhungri Kokrajhar Udangsri Narzary
2 10 Bilasipara Dhubri Mominur Islam
3 12 Jaleswar Goalpara Arif Akhtar Ahmed
4 16 Abhayapuri Bongaigaon Kaushik Ranjan Das
5 26 Bajali Bajali Kalyani Kalita
6 27 Chamaria Kamrup Dulu Ahmed
7 28 Boko-Chaygaon (ST) Kamrup Bhoglal Rabha
8 29 Palasbari Kamrup Bikash Nath Yogi
9 44 Barkhetri Nalbari Amirul Islam
10 50 Goreswar Tamulpur Rajan Chouhan
11 68 Mangaldai Darrang Hare Krishna Deka
12 78 Dhemaji (ST) Dhemaji Narendra Kumar Paw
13 84 Digboi Tinsukia Jiten Nag
14 85 Makum Tinsukia Dilip Moran
15 115 Udharbond Cachar Tapas Das
16 116 Katigorah Cachar Fazlur Rahman Laskar
17 119 Sonai Cachar Shahajahan Laskar
Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Mar 21, 2026
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