The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its intention to contest in five parliamentary seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, according to TMC leader Ripun Bora.

Bora disclosed the names of the first three constituencies where the TMC will field candidates: Darrang, Lakhimpur, and Kokrajhar. He further revealed that the remaining two constituencies are yet to be finalized and will be announced at a later date.

He further announced the party's decision not to contest in constituencies where sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Congress party are present.

Bora's statement comes in the wake of his strong assertion on July 30 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the brink of being ousted from power across the nation. The seasoned politician has hinted at a showdown between the BJP and the opposition's newly-formed alliance, 'INDIA,' which includes a coalition of 26 opposition parties.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a contest between the BJP and the BJP, as well as the opposition's INDIA alliance, which will undoubtedly secure victory against the BJP. TMC stands united as a partner of INDIA," Bora declared confidently.

Bora had accused the BJP of resorting to derogatory comments against the opposition alliance, hinting that the ruling party is apprehensive about the emergence of the INDIA alliance. He has noted that the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other central leaders, are visibly rattled by the strength of the opposition's unity.

Ripun Bora took to the social media platform "X," formerly known as Twitter, to express his views on the matter. "The coalition of 26 opposition parties has shaken the BJP to its core. From PM Narendra Modi to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leaders are resorting to derogatory remarks against the opposition alliance," he posted.

Earlier on August 19, Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Ripun Bora lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over alleged financial irregularities that have come to light since the BJP assumed power in 2014. Bora, addressing a press conference in Guwahati, expressed surprise over the prime minister's silence despite his recent declaration of an anti-corruption crusade during the 77th Independence Day speech.