BONGAIGAON: Ramping up its operations against illegal teer rackets in Assam on the directions of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, police personnel in Bongaigaon made three arrests today.

Biswajit Biswas (40), Jeevan Sarkar (34), and Alauddin Sheikh (50) were apprehended today by a joint team of personnel from the Bongaigaon Sadar police station and the New Bongaigaon police outpost.

A huge quantity of cash and incriminating documents were recovered from the accused and investigations are still underway.

According to reports, the trio is being interrogated at the Bongaigaon police station.

A few days ago, Biswa Sarma had spoken out against the illegal teer and gambling rackets in the city and urged the police force to put an end to these.

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