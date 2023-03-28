Assam Rifles and police officials conducted a joint operation and apprehended three individuals along with grade-1 heroin worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs on March 28 from Hathkula, Assam. The operation was carried out by the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles and police.

In a related incident, on March 27, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Sidhai Mohanpur under Tripura’s west district seized a huge cache of cannabis worth Rs 2.07 crores. In a press release, the BSF stated that it is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Tripura and making it a drug-free state. As a result, the BSF has been conducting a special drive against trans-border smugglers, particularly narcotics/drugs, and has succeeded in neutralizing them at regular intervals independently as well as in close association with other sister agencies.

According to the press release, a specific intelligence input was received by the BSF on March 26, indicating the stocking of a huge consignment of cannabis in a house. Acting on the tip-off, a joint operation was planned and carried out in the house of a suspected person of village Urabari of Sidhai Mohanpur under the West District, and he was apprehended on the spot. During preliminary cross-examination, the accused person revealed the name of the main kingpin resident and other associates.

The tip further led to the search of their houses, and cannabis was recovered. A total worth of Rs 2,07,75,000 weighing 1385 Kgs of cannabis was recovered clandestinely hidden underground in their houses where all three Indian nationals (including the kingpin) were apprehended.

The authorities have intensified their efforts to curb the drug menace in the region, and such successful operations against drug smugglers have been encouraging. With the apprehension of these individuals and the recovery of the illegal drugs, it is hoped that the situation will improve in the region, and the drug trade will be curtailed.