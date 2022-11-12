The Bharatiya Janata Janajati Morcha (BJJM) in Tripura burnt the effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Minister Akhil Giri for his comment on President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking with India Today NE, General Secretary Devid Debbarma said the insensitive and racist comments on the President of India by Akhil Giri, Minister of the Government of West Bengal at Nandigram yesterday has hurt the sentiments of Tribals across the nation.

“All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) should take up the responsibility. Tripura BJP Janajati Morcha demands the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upon the statements by Minister Giri”, he said.

He further said that the statement by Giri, "We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President of India. But how does our President look?" is entirely insensitive.

“It is an insult to the country. President Droupadi Murmu is the first janajati woman President of India. It is the most coveted constitutional post, and is also the highest office of the largest democracy in the world. Trinamool Congress seems to miss out on constitutional knowledge on India”, Devid told this reporter.

He also demanded that CM Mamata Banerjee should tender immediate resignation.

Demanding resignation, the workers, and supporters of the BJJP burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Banerjee and Minister Akhil Giri in front of the state BJP headquarters.

On the other hand breaking its silence over the matter the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in a tweet wrote, "

We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not endorse such statements.

In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable."