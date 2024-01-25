In a spirited celebration of the 14th state-level National Voter's Day, Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha urged citizens to fearlessly participate in the democratic process, stating the importance of the day in encouraging the youth community to actively engage in voting.

The event, which took place at Agartala's Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, was inaugurated by Chief Secretary JK Sinha. Addressing the gathering, Sinha highlighted the significance of this year's theme, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure,' and stressed the need to inspire the youth to exercise their right to vote.

"Today is a crucial day for every enfranchised citizen of our country and state," stated Sinha. "The polling process in our state is consistently conducted in a peaceful and festive atmosphere, and I take pride in the high voter turnout among the people of Tripura."

During the ceremony, Chief Secretary Sinha encouraged residents to vote fearlessly and actively participate in the electoral process. As a symbolic gesture, Epic Cards were presented to 10 new voters in recognition of their role in shaping the democratic landscape of the state.