Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on December 2 gave a stern warning to the opposition CPIM for creating a disturbance and breaking the peace of the state in the name of party activity.

The development of the Chief Minister came two days after a violent clash that took place between CPIM and BJP at Charilam Assembly Constituency in Sepahijala district where more than 15 persons were injured while one CPIM worker was killed.

“Our government is a government of development and the previous government was a government of terror. Our government wants peace and tranquillity and we don’t endorse violence. Two days before violence took place at Charilam where one opposition political party tried to disturb the law and order and tried to break the peace of the state. Later they held responsible to this government for the incident”, said CM.

“I am warning them that our government will not tolerate such things in the name of party work. We want to develop and what every necessary for development we will do for the people. Without peace and tranquillity development is not possible,” he added.

The CM was speaking at the Dharmanagar sub-division in the North district on December 2 where he inaugurated a series of programme including laying the foundation stone of the Chief Medical Officer’s office.

The CM further said that wherever he visits he only witnesses the development which was done by his government and claimed not only he but also people are witnessing the massive development.

“Our government is working to make the people self-reliant and extended the good governance programme of our party till December 25 to provide all the schemes of government to people. Recently I visited Guwahati where I met Union minister Nitin Gadkari who has sanctioned funds to construct more 7 national highways in the state and 4 ropeways”, he added.