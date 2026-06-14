Tripura CM honours blood donors on World Blood Donor Day

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the World Blood Donor Day celebration programme at Prajna Bhawan on June 14 and paid tribute to voluntary blood donors for their life-saving contributions.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister lauded individuals who have come forward to donate blood, describing their efforts as a reflection of humanity, compassion, and social responsibility.

Saha expressed gratitude to all blood donors for supporting the noble cause and helping save countless lives. He said that voluntary blood donation not only provides hope to patients in need but also strengthens the healthcare system by ensuring the availability of safe blood during emergencies.

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, the Chief Minister encouraged more people to participate in blood donation drives and contribute towards building a healthier and more caring society.

He also acknowledged the role of healthcare workers, voluntary organizations, and blood banks in promoting awareness about the importance of regular blood donation and ensuring timely support to patients across the state.