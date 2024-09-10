Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated Northeast’s first 3D Printing Solution Centre at Agartala Government Dental College and said that he spoke with Union Health Minister JP Nadda seeking support to set up Homepathy and Allopathy medical college in state.

Addressing a recent event, Dr. Manik Saha, the Health Minister and Chief Minister of Tripura, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transforming Tripura into an education and healthcare hub.



Dr. Saha highlighted that these sectors remain top priorities, with several ambitious projects underway.

“We are focused on establishing Tripura as a hub for education and healthcare. I have already discussed with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda the possibility of setting up Homeopathy and Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in the state. We are also working towards creating a hospital on the scale of AIIMS or RIMS. Kidney transplants, something once unimaginable here, are now a reality,” Dr. Saha stated.

He expressed pride at the inauguration of the 3D Printing Solution Centre at the Agartala Government Dental College, calling it a significant milestone for the institution.

Dr. Saha also announced that Tripura is the first state in the Northeast to establish a 3D Printing Solution Centre at its Dental College.

“This is a major achievement for the state. Advanced procedures such as surgeries, bone grafting, and even bloodless operations are being performed here. More than 100 patients visit this hospital every day, and the center will help reduce the burden on the OPD through AI-powered solutions”, he said.