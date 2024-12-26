Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on December 25 praised the state government officers for their vital role in ensuring a corruption-free administration, describing it as a model of good governance.

Speaking at a program to mark Good Governance Day at Pragna Bhavan, Saha emphasized that the core principle of good governance is to maintain a corruption-free system. "We must work towards a transparent administration so that people continue to trust us. Our officers are integral to this process, and it is essential that everyone works for the welfare of the state's citizens," he said. He also highlighted the state government's initiative, 'Amar Sarkar,' which focuses on addressing local development issues.

Saha noted that approximately 60 percent of Tripura's population consists of the youth, and their potential must be harnessed to further strengthen the state.

The CM also pointed out that while many at the national level are unaware of Tripura’s progress, his recent visit to Haryana aimed to showcase the state’s development since 2018. "I shared our journey of growth with the people of Haryana. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of reaching the last person in society was adopted by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuing this legacy," Saha said.

He emphasized that the state's government schemes focus on rural development, aligning with the broader vision of national leaders. "Our government is also working in the same direction, and we must go to Delhi to update them on the implementation of these schemes. This is what good governance means," Saha added.

Furthermore, CM Saha announced that Tripura has achieved 100 percent saturation in many government schemes, further underscoring the state's commitment to transparency and effective governance.



Also read: Assam: Barpeta MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury hospitalized in Guwahati