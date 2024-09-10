Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday has directed the Health Department to take the necessary steps to preserve the 151-year-old heritage building of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital located in Agartala through retrofitting.



In a press statement from the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, it was announced that the heritage building of IGM Hospital will undergo preservation efforts. The Chief Minister instructed the Health Department to initiate the retrofitting process to conserve the traditional structure.





"The Chief Minister emphasized that the conservation of this heritage building will be carried out similarly to the preservation efforts at Ujjayanta Palace and Pushpant Palace (Old Governor House)," the statement read.

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IGM Hospital was originally established in 1873 as a 30-bed facility, initiated by Maharaja Birchandra Manikya Bahadur. In the early 20th century, the British government undertook various projects to construct monuments in memory of Queen Victoria, with financial contributions from rulers across India. Maharaja Radhakishore Manikya Bahadur of Tripura expanded and renovated the hospital, providing 54 beds for general patients and 10 beds for infectious patients. The hospital was then renamed 'Victoria Memorial Hospital,' with the name inscribed on the main building. The newly expanded hospital was inaugurated in 1904 by Sir John Woodburn, the British Lieutenant Governor of Bengal. In 1990, the hospital was renamed 'Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital.'



Today, IGM Hospital, with a capacity of 608 beds, offers a wide range of modern medical facilities. The hospital's outpatient department sees an average of 1,200-1,500 patients daily. Additionally, the hospital houses Agartala Government Dental College, Government Nursing College, post-MBBS courses, and provides opportunities for training paramedical and community health officers.