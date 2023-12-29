Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday wrote a letter to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to arrange a special train from Agartala to Ayodhya on 20th January for the devotees of the state to attend inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January, 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Saha wrote that the inauguration ceremony of the famous Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held on 22nd January, 2024 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that large number of devotees from the state want to attend the event.

“The Inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir holds immense cultural and religious significance for millions of Indians. It is a momentous occasion that symbolizes unity, harmony and the rich cultural heritage of our nation. Understanding the significance of this event, a large group of devotees from Agartala is eager to participate and witness the historic moment. Around 2000 devotees from the state of Tripura are planning to participate in this auspicious occasion as pilgrims. They will start their journey from Agartala to Ayodhya on 20th January 2024 and return on 23rd January, 2024”, said CM Saha.

He further wrote in the letter that the support of the Union Railway Minister will not only foster a sense of goodwill among the people of Tripura but also uphold the spirit of unity and Inclusiveness that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration represents.

“Your prompt attention to this request will be immensely beneficial in ensuring the success of this pilgrimage. I would be grateful if you could direct the concerned authorities to look into this matter urgently and take the necessary steps to arrange the special train service on 20th January, 2024 from Agartala to Ayodhya and return train from Ayodhya to Agartala on 23rd January, 2024. The fair cost may be borne by the pilgrims on their own”, the letter of CM Saha added.