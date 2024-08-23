Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns about the Tripura flood situation, stating that it is gravely concerning.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Gogoi urged the Central government to ensure that people in the state are given adequate support.

He stated, "The ongoing flood situation in Tripura is gravely concerning. More than 17 lakh people have been impacted, and 19 have lost their lives. It’s distressing to note that seven amongst them were women and children who were buried under a mudslide. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected. I urge the government to ensure adequate support is extended to them."

Furthermore, the Congress leader also stressed better techniques to manage floods in the Northeastern region, "Nature is unpredictable but every year, the lives of lakhs are upturned because of systemic failures too. There is an urgent need to evolve better techniques of flood management in the North East."

Earlier, the central government approved an advance release of Rs 40 crore to aid flood-affected people in Tripura. The state has been grappling with severe floods since August 19 due to heavy rainfall, displacing over 60,000 people and claiming 20 lives. More than 400 relief camps have been set up to shelter those affected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the relief measure today, stating, "Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the release of Rs 40 crore in advance as the central share from SDRF to provide relief to the affected people."