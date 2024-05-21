The Tripura government is actively working on establishing an arrangement to bolster the supply of fuel and essential goods through Bangladesh, announced a minister. This strategic move aims to address challenges posed by disruptions in rail and highway links connecting the state with the rest of India, particularly during the monsoon season.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury revealed plans to develop alternative routes to ensure an uninterrupted flow of fuel and goods, bypassing the conventional rail links through Assam and the national highway linking Agartala with neighboring states. This initiative comes in the wake of a recent fuel crisis triggered by the derailment of a goods train in Assam's Jatinga.

Chowdhury outlined the forthcoming Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) rail tracks, slated to be operational within the next six months to a year. Once completed, this route will facilitate the direct transportation of fuel and goods from Kolkata via Bangladesh. Chief Minister Manik Saha also affirmed plans to activate the rail service between Agartala and Gangasagar in the near future.

Additionally, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is actively engaged in constructing a large fuel depot in Sekerkote, Sepahijala district, to enhance fuel storage capacity. Chowdhury expressed optimism that IOCL would complete the project within the stipulated timeline, ensuring a steady fuel supply for the state.

Amid preparations for the upcoming monsoon season, Tripura has stockpiled adequate fuel reserves, including 1,700 kl of petrol and 2,726 kl of diesel. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has also amassed ample quantities of essential food items such as rice, wheat, oil, sugar, salt, and pulses. The state's Public Distribution System boasts significant reserves, ensuring food security for up to 70 days for rice, 28 days for sugar, 22 days for pulses, and 45 days for salt.

Chowdhury reassured residents that despite potential connectivity disruptions during the monsoon, Tripura is well-prepared to mitigate any shortages of essential items. The concerted efforts of the government aim to safeguard the welfare and well-being of citizens, ensuring a seamless supply chain for critical commodities.