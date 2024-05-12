Tripura Police on Saturday arrested one person and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.2 crore at Charilam under Sepahijala District.

Speaking with reporters, Sepahijala district Superintendent of Police B J Reddy said that on Saturday evening at the bypass road in Bishalgarh, Tripura Police were conducting vehicle checks. During that time, a bike was approaching at high speed, but when Police signaled him to stop, he didn’t comply and absconded.

“Later, the police staff chased him and alerted all police stations. As the bike was at high speed, he couldn’t control it and collided with a car at Charilam, causing the rider to fall onto the road. The public detained him and provided first aid, and in the meantime, the police staff from Bisramganj and Bishlagarh Police Stations reached the scene. Upon searching his bag and bike, we recovered brown sugar. According to preliminary interrogation, it originated from Agartala city and was en route to Sonamura under Sepahijala district. We have seized 81 boxes, approximately 800 grams, with a market value of Rs 1.2 crore,” said the SP.

He identified the accused as Kabir Uddin, a resident of Barnarayan under Sepahijala District.