TIPRA Motha's chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma said that Kapil Sibal who is a lawyer by profession and also a Member of the Rajya Sabha will fight on the behalf of 10,323 retrenched teachers from the state of Tripura.

Taking to his social media platform, TIPRA Motha's chief in a live video stated, "We have held a meeting yesterday and today also and Kapil Sibal who is regarded as one of the top lawyers of the country has agreed to fight for the 10,323 teachers of the state".

Previously the TIPRA Motha's chief has committed to providing the entire fees, as well as other expenses related to the case, which will be borne by himself and not from anybody's else contribution.

"I want the people of tiprasa to be benefitted and I know many among the 10,323 retrenched teachers who have committed suicide also lost their jobs should get justice delivered", Pradyot added.

Further TIPRA chief said that this is a wholesome demand for the people of the tiprasa and will benefit the people and serve justice to the teachers.

"Weather one is part of CPM, IPFT, Congress, TMC, Motha or BJP I have nothing to do with it. I have promised something and so I want to deliver it", he added.

Further Pradyot remarked that in several places of the state there has been tension among the Tripura Janajati Morcha and TIPRA Motha for a couple of days hence urged them to stay as brothers as both are from tiprasa land.

Taking the former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, the TIPRA chief said that he is grateful to him to provide financial assistance to upgrade the Kherengbar Hospital.

"Biplab Deb has promised us the money in the month of April but we have received the same in November or in the first week of December", said TIPRA Motha's chief.

The Motha's chief also welcomed the political parties to speak for corruption and also levelled the same on someone but before that one should know whether the former has received the money or not as without money there is no corruption.

The Motha's chief said that the people of tiprasa land are honest and good but not fools as we also have social media and other platforms to gauge what is good or bad.

This time people of tiprasa land has made up their mind in order to sustain they would not compromise on its survival and existence.

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, Motha's chief said that it's only because of TIPRA Motha's existence and its strong ground here that the leaders of the opposition parties are taken seriously.

Ending his live session, Motha's chief said that nobody is his enemy either BJP or Congress or CPM but whoever will give something for tiprasa land is my friend.