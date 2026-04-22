Tripura LoP seeks financial aid for all victims of political violence since 2018

Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Wednesday, April 22 demanded financial assistance for all families affected by political violence in Tripura since 2018, irrespective of their political affiliation.

His demand comes two days after Chief Minister Manik Saha announced financial aid of Rs 64.50 lakh for 258 families impacted by post-poll violence following the tribal council election results.

According to reports, several houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly vandalised by supporters of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), forcing many to take shelter in relief camps. A number of BJP party offices were also reportedly set on fire after the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election results were announced on April 17.

Chaudhury emphasised that compensation should be extended to all victims of political violence to ensure fairness and justice, regardless of party lines.