A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted inside an abandoned madrassa hostel in the Kadamtala area of Tripura.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night as the victim, a resident of Kurti village within the Dharmanagar subdivision, was en-route to a relative's wedding within the same locality.

Police reports indicate that two individuals, one of whom is also a minor, allegedly stopped the girl, forcibly took her to the abandoned religious school's lodging, and perpetrated the assault. Following the crime, the perpetrators reportedly fled the scene, leaving the victim behind.

Upon returning home and recounting her ordeal to her family, local villagers initiated a search operation, successfully apprehending one of the alleged perpetrators, identified as a 19-year-old daily wage labourer, from his residence on the same night.

The apprehended individual has been taken into custody by the Kadamtala police, who have registered a case against both suspects. A comprehensive investigation is underway, and efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the second accused.

The survivor has undergone a medical examination, and her condition is currently reported as stable. Law enforcement officials have invoked the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act in this case, underscoring the severity of the crime.