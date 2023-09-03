At the end of two weeks of a special Drive of Tripura Police against Road Traffic Accidents, the weekly average of fatal accidents (deaths) has reduced by nearly 50 per cent while non-fatal accidents (injuries) have decreased by around 33 per cent compared to the weekly average accidents in last three years, claimed a report.

The report from Tripura Police has said that they have launched a special drive against Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) since 19th August 2023 for the next three months to reduce the Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) and deaths.

“This is being done by operating special 24x7 Nakas at many places from Churaibari (North District) to Sabroom (South District) on National Highways along with large-scale awareness campaigns on the ground and in social media. Black spots have been identified and corrective measures are being taken in such accident-prone areas. Cooperation is being taken from other departments like Transport, Health, Social welfare, PWD for improving infrastructural & awareness”, the report added.

It further said that at the end of Two Weeks of Special Drive against the RTAS, the weekly average of fatal accidents (deaths) have reduced by nearly 50 per cent and non-fatal accidents(injuries) have decreased by around 33 per cent compared to the weekly average accidents in last three years.

“After analyzing previous data of RTAs, it is found that the over speeding and overtaking are the major reasons for accidents along with drunk & driving and overloading. Comparatively, the fatal accidents are more at night times due to low visibility.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Govt. of India has notified many measures including the use of recommended Reflective Tapes to improve visibility at night times and in foggy weather conditions”, the report said.