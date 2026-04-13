Tripura SEC orders re-poll at Hirapur polling station after EVM tampering allegations

A day after the District Council elections in Tripura, the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered a re-poll at a polling station following reports of serious irregularities, including an alleged attempt to tamper with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The re-poll will be held at 39-Hirapur S.B. School polling station under the 17-Pekuarjala–Janmejayanagar (ST) constituency in Sepahijala district, which falls under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The elections to the 28 seats of the TTAADC, conducted on April 12, witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 83 percent, reflecting strong public participation in the democratic process.

According to an official press release, the Commission took serious note of incidents reported during polling at the Hirapur station. “Based on video evidence and a report submitted by the deployed observer, it was prima facie established that certain individuals made a deliberate attempt to tamper with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), disrupting the integrity of the electoral process,” the statement said.

Terming the matter grave, the Commission emphasised that maintaining transparency, credibility, and fairness in the electoral process remains its top priority. Exercising its constitutional authority, the State Election Commissioner declared the polling at the concerned station null and void.

Fresh polling has been scheduled for April 16, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The Commission assured that robust measures would be implemented to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful re-poll, including enhanced security arrangements to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

The Commission also appealed to all stakeholders including political parties, candidates, and voters to cooperate in upholding the sanctity and dignity of the democratic process.