Troops from the Spear Corps successfully rescued Master Utkarsh Mohan Bhanarkar, a student of Sainik School Korukonda, who had gone missing on December 19, 2025, while traveling from Secunderabad to Vizianagaram.



The breakthrough came on January 23, 2025, when Utkarsh contacted his father, disclosing that he had been drugged and robbed by miscreants before finding himself en route to Agartala.



Acting promptly on the information, his parents sought the assistance of Spear Corps, which collaborated with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Child Welfare Commission to locate and rescue him at Agartala Railway Station.

Following his rescue, Utkarsh received medical attention to ensure his well-being. Arrangements were then made for him to return home via a civil flight. He was reunited with his family on January 25, 2025, bringing a heartening end to a distressing ordeal.