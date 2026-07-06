Tripura targets Rs 1 lakh crore investment as 500 investors set for business conclave

Around 500 investors from India and abroad are expected to take part in the two-day Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 beginning July 9, with Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia scheduled to attend, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.

Saha made the announcement after reviewing preparations for the conclave at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala. Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and secretaries of various departments, attended the meeting.

He said the conclave would be held on a much larger scale than previous editions. "Earlier also, business conclaves used to take place on a small scale, but this time around 500 businessmen are coming here," he said, adding that the event, which was previously hosted in a hotel, has been shifted to the International Fair Ground to accommodate the larger participation.

According to Saha, investors from across the country as well as overseas are expected to attend. The state has set a target of attracting Rs 1 lakh crore in investments, with various departments making presentations on proposed investments and participating companies. "More are in the pipeline," he said.

The chief minister said such investment summits would support infrastructure development, generate employment and contribute to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

"We are working on this very seriously," Saha said, noting that memoranda of understanding worth Rs 30,000 crore were signed during last year's conclave, of which projects worth around Rs 8,000 crore have already been grounded.

He also attributed growing investor interest to the state's law and order situation, saying, "When law and order is good, investors are also willing to invest here. Many people have contacted us."