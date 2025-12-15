Tripura to open Tea Auction Centre next year; ‘Run for Tea’ on Dec 17 to promote local tea

In a major boost to Tripura’s tea industry, the state is set to open its own tea auction centre from the next financial year, with infrastructural work nearly complete.

Chairman of the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC), Samir Ranjan Ghosh, said at a press conference that all necessary infrastructure has been completed and the facility is expected to become operational soon. He added that the move will enable tea growers in the state to sell their produce at better prices through a transparent auction process.

“At present, tea produced in Tripura is sent to auction markets in Assam and West Bengal. Due to the heavy availability of tea in those markets, Tripura growers often fail to get proper prices despite producing good-quality tea,” Ghosh said. “With the new auction centre, transportation costs will reduce and less time will be required to sell the produce, directly benefiting tea growers.”

Ghosh also highlighted that the tea industry in Tripura had long been neglected, but since the current government came to power in 2018, the sector has witnessed steady improvement through focused policies and initiatives.

As part of efforts to promote Tripura tea, TTDC, in association with the Tea Board of India, organises the annual ‘Run for Tea’ event to raise awareness about the quality of Tripura tea. This year, the event will be held on December 17, starting at 6.30 am from the TTDC office. The run will be flagged off by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, along with chairpersons of various PSUs and other dignitaries.

A 3-kilometre run has been planned, with cash awards for the first, second, and third position holders. The event is open to all, and sees participation from sportspersons, journalists, and members of the public, Ghosh added.

