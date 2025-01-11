Tripura's Agartala GR police station and the Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF), arrested two individuals, at the Agartala railway station in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

The accused duo, a man and a woman - identified as Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Nazmul (20) and Shaheena Akhtar (30), were allegedly involved in trafficking narcotics across state borders using long-distance trains.

During the operation, authorities seized a total of Rs 8.3 lakh in cash from the accused, suspected to be proceeds from drug transactions.

Rs 6.3 lakh has been seized from Nazmul, while Rs 2 lakh has been seized from Akhtar.

The arrested individuals will be presented before a court tomorrow. Authorities believe further arrests may follow as the investigation into the case continues.

The joint operation conducted by the Agartala GRP police and RPF highlights ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.