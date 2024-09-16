Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp critique of the Congress party on Monday, accusing it of the partition of India to appease the Muslim League. Speaking at the inauguration of the Siddheswari Mandir and the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ved Vidyalaya in Barkathal, Mohanpur Sub-Division, Adityanath did not hold back in his condemnation.

Adityanath claimed that the Congress party's actions during Independence led to the division of the country, which he said resulted in the suffering of Hindus and the erosion of national traditions. "The Congress party's quest for political gain led to the birth of Pakistan, which I regard as a cancerous element in our region," he asserted.

Highlighting the current development strides in Tripura, Adityanath praised the "double-engine government" for its contributions to the state's progress, including improvements in national highways and housing schemes. He contrasted this with the situation in Bangladesh, asserting that India must avoid similar conditions.

"The visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is guiding us towards 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' ensuring that Tripura, once shrouded in darkness, now witnesses significant growth and peace," he said. Adityanath urged the people to remember the past and reflect on the current state of affairs in neighboring Bangladesh as a cautionary tale.

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