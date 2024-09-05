For the first time, Google has added Tripura’s Kokborok language to Google Translate, marking the largest-ever language expansion of its translation product.



Though, Google has announced it on June 27, this year, but the news has recently gone viral on social media.

Kokborok, is the lingua franca of most of Tripura 19 tribal communities.

Google on June 27 announced that it is adding support for 110 languages including Indian languages such as Tulu, Marwadi, Awadhi, Khasi, Santali, and Kokborok to Google Translate, marking the largest-ever language expansion of its translation product.

The company said these new languages represent more than 614 million speakers, or about 8 percent of the world's population. Some of these languages have over 100 million speakers while others are spoken by small communities of Indigenous people.

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It also includes a few languages that have almost no native speakers but are witnessing active revitalisation efforts.

About a quarter of the new languages come from Africa including Fon, Kikongo, Luo, Ga, Swati, Venda and Wolof, the company said.

With this expansion, Google Translate now supports around 243 languages across the world, a jump from around 133 languages earlier.